GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a 21-year-old Greenville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for a deadly armed robbery attempt in 2015.
Angelo Horace Taylor must serve 85 percent of the 25-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Taylor pled guilty to attempted armed robbery and involuntary manslaughter before he was sentenced Wednesday.
On December 5, 2015, Taylor approached a man in his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him of his possessions. Taylor then shot the victim twice in the torso before he ran off. Taylor was arrested at an apartment later that day. Investigators found the gun used in the killing just outside the apartment.
