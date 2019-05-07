Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a fatal crash off Latimer Mill Road near Honea Path.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 2:51 a.m. in the vicinity of Prospect Bridge Road.
The Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Savannah Hutchinson was charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.
According to troopers, Hutchinson and two passengers were traveling west on Latimer Mill Road when their vehicle crossed over the center line, continuing down an embankment, overturning.
Troopers say none of the occupants in the car were seatbelted and one of the passengers, now identified by the coroner's office as 18-year-old Dayton Gayle Sellers, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died on scene as a result of her injuries.
Dunklin Fire Department and Greenville County EMS both responded to the incident.
Hutchinson and other passenger both suffered injuries and were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
At this time the S.C. Highway Patrol's MAIT team and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
