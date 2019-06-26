ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday marks three days since a shooting took the life of Ja'Naiya Scott. The family is waiting for justice and held a prayer vigil Wednesday night at Linley Park in Anderson.
Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart says they have not named a suspect and are asking for tips from the community.
The vigil was held at Linley Park at 7:30 p.m. Organizers asked attendees to wear purple and bring purple balloons in honor of Ja'Naiya's favorite color. The park is located at 1815 Park Drive in Anderson.
