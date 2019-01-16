Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - Prosecutors with the 43rd District announced on Wednesday that a 38-year-old man has been sentenced after taking indecent liberties with children.
The district attorney's office said that Rogelio Torres Rivera was convicted on January 9 in Jackson County Superior Court and sentenced to prison for no less than 16 months and no more than 29 months for each count and required to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years.
Rivera committed his crimes in 2011 on a 6-year-old male and 9-year-old female victim. Prosecutors say he was friends with the children's mother, who would allow him to occasionally watch the children while she was gone.
The crimes were not reported until 2016.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigated this case, and the District Attorney's Office for the 43rd District prosecuted the case.
