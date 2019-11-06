ROBESON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement officials announced late Wednesday night that a 13-year-old boy who escaped from the Department of Social Services in Robeson County has been taken into custody.
A Facebook post from the Robeston County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old is being charged on two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapons charges.
He reportedly escaped around noon on Tuesday. Deputies say he was in the custody of the NC Department of Public Safety Transport Team at the time.
The teen was later identified as Jericho W. The US Marshals Service said they were offering a $1,500 cash reward for any information that would help find him.
Around 10:30 p.m. on November 6, NCDPS said he was back in custody.
"NCDPS officials would like to thank the following agencies who participated in this search operation: DPS Special Operations and Investigations Unit; US Marshals Service; Robeson, Bladen and Brunswick County Sheriff’s offices; Lumberton Police Department; Deep Branch Fire Department; and Lumberton Search and Rescue," the department said in a Facebook post.
