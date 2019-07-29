15-year-old shot at mobile home park dies after spending days in critical condition

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When Nina Calderon got a call that someone shot her brother, she left Tennessee and to to Spartanburg County as fast as she could.
“I have to be there for him. I mean, I was hoping he would pull through. I wanted to give him pep talks and make sure that we were all there every minute," she said.
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a 15-year-old confessed he shot her brother, Mauricio Calderon, who died at Spartanburg Regional Health System with family by his side.
“My brother was a sweet amazing person," Nina Calderon said.
Investigators say the 15-year-old, who can't be identified because of his age and four other suspects are all involved with the shooting that killed Mauricio Calderon.
“He had the kindest heart, he’d do anything for you and he’d love anything you’d cook for him," Calderon said.
Investigators believe the suspects in the case cooked up a plan at a mobile home park on Marlette Avenue. It's where the shooting happened and investigators believe robbery is a possible motive surrounding the sale of a phone.
“He loved sports, he loved playing. He was outdoors boy, an indoors boy," Nina Calderon said.
Family members say Mauricio went to the mobile home park after he talked to some guys on the app LetGo about a cell phone.
“It’s crazy, it’s awful," she said.
A judge denied bond for the suspects and there is a GoFundMe page setup by the family to help with funeral expenses.
Nina Calderon says there are nine of them. There are six girls and three boys and Mauricio was the sixth child and they will miss him very much.
“We each support each other. I mean, we come together in the good and the bad times," she said.
