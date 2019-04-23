NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Newberry County deputies said Tuesday a 7-year-old child who was shot during a domestic dispute early Saturday morning has passed away.
Sheriff Lee Foster said the boy, Iven James Caldwell, died around 2 p.m. Monday at a hospital in Columbia.
“As a parent, my heart just aches for the mother and children who had to watch this child be shot and eventually die from this senseless act of violence,” Foster said in a news release. “It is simply abhorrent to me that this child’s life was taken because of the willful, senseless, and reckless actions of this suspect.”
Foster said X’Zavier Sharif Davis, 26, of Cherry Lane, Newberry, now faces an upgraded charge of murder. Davis also faces three counts of assault and battery with intent to kill. He was initially arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery with intent to kill.
Deputies began investigating around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday when they said they were called to Newberry County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and learned a mother and her son had been shot during a domestic dispute.
Foster said earlier in the morning, Davis had gone to the victims’ home on Cherry Lane and demanded entry. However, the doors were locked and the woman and her children were asleep.
Davis got inside and began to verbally assault the woman and her children, Foster said.
The woman gathered her children and began to drive away from the home. That’s when Foster said Davis opened fire on her car with a handgun, striking the vehicle several times.
The woman and Iven were both struck by the gunfire. She was able to drive them to the hospital.
When deputies arrived at the home on Cherry Lane, Davis was locked inside. They were eventually able to talk him in to coming outside and took Davis into custody.
