SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Frank Nathe says nothing could have prepared him for what happened right across the street from his home Tuesday morning.
"It's totally shocking," he told FOX Carolina. "We live in a great neighborhood. With great neighbors. Everyone is law abiding."
Nathe was out running around 9 a.m. In the Briar Oaks neighborhood when he saw the raid.
"Just at that time, a minimum of about 9 police vehicles--unmarked--pickup trucks, SUVs, sedans, raced into the neighborhood," he said.
"One of the cars slowed down, looked at us, and said 'get the hell out of here, we have a search warrant!' And we're like 'what the heck,' and you get curious," he added.
That search warrant was for the home of 29-year-old Lindsay Austin, who has since been charged with manufacturing marijuana.
"We learned that an individual was basically growing marijuana both in Greenville, South Carolina, and in Roanoke Valley, Virginia," said Bart McEntire. He's the the commander of the multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit which raided the home.
"Just from the search warrants, that estimate alone is well over $150,000 worth of marijuana that would have been sold on the streets," he explained.
McEntire says the drugs were being transported from Virginia back into South Carolina.
"Both of these grow operations were very sophisticated in that they were using what we call a hydroponic process," he told FOX Carolina.
According to McEntire, that growing technique involves high intensity lights and computerized growing systems.
"This evidence van pulled up, and they filled it way up," recalled Nathe.
FOX Caroline also spoke with Lindsay herself outside her home off camera. She says she owns the house that was raided, and that the second person police are looking for is her fiance.
She also claims officials have blown things out of proportion, and says her three small children were traumatized by police over "a few plants" in the home.
Mcentire disagrees.
"This was not just a low level individual who had a marijuana plant stuck behind their house," he said. "These were growers who knew what they were doing."
