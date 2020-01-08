CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - National Championship preparations are underway in Clemson.
The stores are stocked with game day merchandise for the big game coming up on Monday.
One store has already made room for the gear they've ordered for if and when Clemson brings home the trophy.
Judge Keller’s store has been on College Avenue in Clemson for every championship win in Clemson's history. They've been there since 1899. 121 years.
Ahead of the Tigers vs. Tigers match up, Clemson students are preparing their game day outfits to root on their undefeated team.
Leonard Keller, a 3rd generation owner, says he enjoys "Interacting with the customers and being around college students... [it] helps keep you at least feeling young if physically you are not ha ha."
Leonard is the current owner. His father passed the torch to him after coming back from World War II in 1946 to step in for Leonard’s grandfather.
Three generations who have been here for all three national championships, supporting the fan experience.
The team is leaving Friday at 1:15 from the stadium.
