Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, some parents in Spartanburg County District 6 received a call on their phones about a possible threat made on Instagram directed towards Fairforest Middle School.
According to the school district, the following message was sent out to parents:
“In an effort to keep our families informed I wanted to let you all know that we are aware of an inappropriate Instagram post that was threatening in nature. A parent immediately reported this post before the beginning of the school day and law enforcement has already taken the student into custody. Safety is our top priority and is a team effort. I would like to encourage you all to report anything you see or hear that may be a security concern. If you have any questions please feel free to give me a call.”
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say it was a 13-year-old student that attends the school who posted the message implying violence at the school.
The student was quickly identified by school administration and held for law enforcement.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say after speaking with the solicitors office, the determination was made to charge and detain the juvenile.
Both the Sheriff’s Office and Spartanburg School District 6 commended the students and their parents who immediately made them aware of the social media post.
