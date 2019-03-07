GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a sixth grader at Woodmont Middle School was taken into custody Thursday morning after a gun was found in the boy’s backpack. The student now faces multiple charges.
Deputies said they were called to the school on North Flat Rock Road just before 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a student had a gun on a bus.
Deputies said they made contact with the 12-year-old student when they arrived and located the weapon in the backpack.
“That student is currently in custody as the investigation continues, however we do not have any knowledge that there was a threat directed to students or the school,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
Deputies said other students quickly notified administrators when they learned the student had a gun. School administrators then put Woodmont Middle on lockdown and called deputies.
“The GCSO is extremely thankful for the students actions of notifying administrators of what they saw and very appreciative for the staff’s swift actions in taking the necessary measures; allowing deputies to take the student into custody without anyone being harmed,” Flood stated.
The school district also praised the students who came forward and reported the issue.
“We are grateful to the brave students who did the right thing and reported what they saw,” Said Beth Brotherton with GCS.” We tell students often that if you ‘see something, say something.’ It is one of the best ways to keep a school safe. Their information allowed the school to take quick action. Law enforcement assures us there is no threat to the school or students at this time.”
Brotherton said the student involved was suspended and recommended for expulsion.
Police have charged the student with possession of a firearm on school grounds, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Deputies say because the student was under the age of 13, a pick-up order was issued by a family court judge, allowing deputies to officially place him under arrest.
