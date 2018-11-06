Pickens County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a teen has died after sustaining injuries when they were struck by a vehicle.
The coroner's office says that on October 29, Elijah Davis, 17 of Westminster, was hit while walking along Tiger Boulevard in Clemson.
On November 2, Davis was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital at 7:20 a.m.
The Clemson Police Department is investigating the accident.
