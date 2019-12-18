SIX MILE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- One small step really is a giant leap for a special young man from Six Mile who's inspiring people globally. What started out as a home video has caught viewers attention all over the world.
At just a little over a year old, Ethan McWhorter was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. He has to use a wheelchair and sometimes a walker, but his parents say that has never stopped him from going after what he wants.
Ethan's dream is to play football for the Daniel High School football team and maybe even one day for Clemson University.
"Daniel inspires me a little bit so when I see them play. I was like hmmm, maybe I can do that. So I just go out there and I do it", says Ethan McWhorter.
That's just what Ethan did. All while his mother caught it on video. That video has gone viral with over a million views on Facebook. His mother says people from all over have found inspiration from Ethan's big steps.
Ethan says its all about faith and football.
He is also part of a wheelchair basketball team called the Rolling Tigers, and hopes to make it to their finals in January.
