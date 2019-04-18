Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on U.S. 221 near Center Road.
According to the highway patrol, the accident happened around 6:33 a.m. and blocked the entire roadway.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says the accident occurred when the victim, 75-year-old Judith F. Stover of Troy SC, was traveling north on US 221 when she collided with a logging truck pulling onto the road.
The coroner says that Stover died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the State Transport Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.