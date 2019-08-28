Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died after a rollover crash on I-385 North between Simpsonville and Mauldin Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. between the 30 and 31 mile markers.
Troopers said a 2010 Honda ran off the left side of the road, struck the concrete median wall, and then overturned.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified the driver as Chelsea Annette Simpson, 25, of Gray Court.
The coroner said Simpson was headed to work when she wrecked.
Simpson leaves behind a five-year-old daughter, according to her friend, Brittany Etris.
Etris said Simpson's family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. She said Simpson did not have life-insurance.
All lanes of I-385 were shut down and traffic was detoured onto US 276 while troopers investigated and worked to clear the wreckage.
By 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the wreckage had been cleared and all lanes were back open.
