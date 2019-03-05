Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have reopened the case of an unsolved murder dating back to 2004.
Deputies say on March 12, 2004 Bryan Nick Moore was found deceased in a wooded area near Massey Road in Anderson County. According to deputies, the death was determined to be homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
In an effort to solve the case, the sheriff's office reopened the case in 2012 conducting additional interviews and submitting potential evidence for additional forensic testing.
At this time, approaching the fifteenth anniversary of his death, the sheriff's office says there are currently no new leads to follow.
Deputies say Nick Moore was a resident of Easley, SC and was a dealer of gas station memorabilia. After being discovered, deputies say that Moore's vehicle and belongings were found at his residence and appeared undisturbed.
Deputies are asking anyone with information that may assist in the investigation, to please contact the Anderson County Investigations Bureau at 864-260-4435 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
