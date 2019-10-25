FILE-In this Wednesday, July 26, 1995 file photo, Susan Smith arrives at the Union County Courthouse in Union, S.C. Smith received a life sentence for the deaths of her two sons after she rolled her car into a South Carolina lake in 1994 with the boys strapped into car seats. Psychologists and others who study cases of mothers accused of killing their children say such crimes aren't as uncommon as people might believe. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)