Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On October 25, 1994, Susan Smith strapped her two young sons, Michael and Alex into a car and sent it rolling into John D. Long Lake in Union County.
They were only 3-years-old and 14-months-old at the time.
25 years later, Smith is still behind bars, serving a life sentence for their deaths. She was 23 years old when she committed the heinous crime and has now spent more than half her life behind bars.
When she first reported the children missing, Smith said a black man had carjacked her at gunpoint with her children still inside the vehicle. A few days later, Smith appeared on television with her then estranged husband begging for her children's safe return.
The day after appearing on television, Smith confessed what she had done to police.
In a letter published by The State newspaper in 2020, Smith wrote to reporter Harrison Cahill saying she was a good mother, and didn't plan to kill her children going on to say,“Mr. Cahill, I am not the monster society thinks I am. I am far from it”.
The letter went on to say she lied because, “I didn’t know how to tell the people who loved Michael and Alex that they would never see them again.”
Smith was convicted on two counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison. She'll be eligible for parole in November 2024.
Previously: Remembering the Susan Smith case, 20 years on
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.