CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina) YMCA Camp Greenville started 100 years ago and will start again June 10, but with additional safety guidelines. On Wednesday, camp leaders were tied up with preparation throughout the campground.
“We’ve learned the importance of nature and outdoors and connection and how much kids crave it,” Cory Harrison said.
He’s the district executive director with YMCA Greenville and runs the camp. Soon, campers will pack up and make the campground their summer retreat.
“We’ll still be zip lining, we’ll still be swimming in the lake, we’ll still be doing ropes courses and campfires. We’ll just be sitting a little farther apart as we do it,” Harrison said.
Due to the coronavirus, there are new sleeping guidelines inside cabins, hand sanitizer stations at doors, and signs to remind campers to stay healthy and safe.
“A lot of those changes that were developed, we developed internally with the help of the American Camp Association, which is our national accreditation body and with YMCA of the USA guidelines,” Harrison said.“It means we follow 350 plus guidelines- safety guidelines every year.”
Campers will choose to wear a mask or not, but will have to during certain activities.
“Our staff will be required to wear them during certain activities where they’re up close,” Harrison said. “We’ll be doing temperature checks twice a day on every camper.”
There’s also an onsite health center staffed with nurses from Prisma Health.
“Our health center, which is a state of the art health center was built by Prisma Health. And so we feel and value that partnership very strongly,” Harrison said.
Those who work with the camp say the goal is to try and give campers the YMCA Camp Greenville experience and keep them safe.
“Camp is the that one norm that we can give back to them,” Harrison said.
The camp usually hosts about 300 children, but because of coronavirus guidelines the camp is now expecting half that number- about 150 campers per week, for eight weeks during the summer season.
MORE NEWS:
Silver Alert now issued for missing 62-year-old man from Rutherford County
Police: 3 suspects charged after man found dead in middle of Greenville street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.