GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against the YMCA of Greenville after she claims her daughter, an elementary student, was sexually assaulted while in an after-school program. However, the YMCA is disputing elements of that lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which was filed on August 29 in Greenville County, states the sexual assault happened in November 2017 in the gymnasium of Duncan Chapel Elementary School, where the YMCA operated the after-school program.
The lawsuit states the 5-year-old victim was approached by another young girl and asked to play a game called “Boyfriend/ Girlfriend.” The sexual assault happened while the children were playing the game under a blanket, according to the complaint.
Another child reported the behavior to an employee who the lawsuit said then separated the children.
The victim reported having physical pain later in the day and an investigation was launched the next day.
The lawsuit claims the victim was one of 50-60 children enrolled in the program each day and alleges only two teenage employees were working that day. The lawsuit alleges negligence because the program did not have an adequate number of employees to supervise the children and that the employees were not properly monitoring those children.
The plaintiff demands a jury trial and is seeking damages for medical expenses for both physical and emotional injuries, mental distress, loss of quality and enjoyment of life, loss of dignity, attorneys’ fees, and any other relief the court sees fit.
Scot Baddley, President and CEO, YMCA of Greenville, issued a statement disputing many claims in the lawsuit, including claims that there are not enough employees monitoring the children. He also said the investigation could not confirm that anything inappropriate happened
Below is Baddley's full statement:
The Y is a strong advocate for all families and safety is our number one priority. We constantly strive to provide an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. Investigators with the Sheriff's Office who are trained in these matters and were able to talk with everyone involved, informed us that they could not confirm anything inappropriate happened in this situation and closed their case.
On Friday, the YMCA released time cards showing five people were running the program on the day of the alleged assault. A spokesperson for the YMCA, said only one of the 5 workers that day was a teenager.
"...One was 19 and the rest were over 28," the spokesperson stated in an email. "The three adults in the gymnasium where the alleged incident occurred were all over 20."
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for additional details about the investigation.
