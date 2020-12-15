TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Eastside Family YMCA on Tuesday will host Harvest Hope and Meals on Wheels as the agencies distribute bags of food to families in need
Said since many families struggling financially from the impact of COVID-19, the Eastside Family YMCA said it has partnered with Harvest Hope and Meals on Wheels to help those families put meals on their tables this holiday season.
Harvest Hope and Meals on Wheels will be providing food boxes with shelf stable items and frozen meals.
YMCA volunteers will be helping with the flow of traffic.
The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the YMCA at 1250 Taylors Road.
