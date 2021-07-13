TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- The George I. Theisen Family YMCA in Travelers rest has temporarily paused its summer day camp due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a release.
The release says that the summer day camp program takes place offsite from the YMCA and officials are working to resume the camp as soon as they are able.
The summer day camp does not require COVID-19 vaccines but they are encouraged according to the release.
According to officials, the YMCA is still open to members and operations continue as normal at the branch.
MORE NEWS: Police need help identifying suspect involved in incident at Dollar General
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.