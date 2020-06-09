EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The CEO of YMCA in Easley, Pickens and Powdersville said in a Facebook post that the Easley YMCA facility is closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after multiple Easley YMCA Camp staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
During the closure the branch and its equipment will be thoroughly disinfected, and the remaining staff will be tested for the virus, CEO Sid Collins said.
Collins said the branch is expected to reopen by June 15 at 5 a.m.
“As we have stated, at our YMCA, the safety and well-being of our children, members, staff and volunteers is a top priority. We apologize for this closing, but safety must come first,” Collins said in the post.
The Pickens YMCA and Powdersville YMCA branches will remain open and fully operational.
