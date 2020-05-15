GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville YMCA will be reopening on May 18th, according to a spokesperson.
The announcement comes after Governor McMaster lifted restrictions on close contact services, including gyms.
The YMCA of Greenville will be operating under new safety measures for members and staff, including having their temperature taken before being allowed to access the facility.
“We are excited to welcome back members to the Y,” said Scot Baddley, president and CEO, YMCA of Greenville.
“Our team has been working tirelessly to support our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we’re working to provide a safe space for members where they can focus on their health.
Our staff has been trained to guide our members through this new process so we can all work together to stay safe.”
The new safety measures include the following:
- Before staff and members access the facility, their temperatures will be taken, and they will be asked to answer a health questionnaire.
- In order to enforce social distancing, equipment will be spaced out, cardio equipment usage will be restricted to every other machine, and there will be limited capacity in each facility and in group exercises classes to provide the recommended six feet of space.
- Gyms will be used for group exercise classes to provide a 10x10 ft. space for participants and instructors.
- The Y requests that members wear a mask whenever possible, especially in common areas.
- Members will be asked to bring a filled water bottle, towel and their own yoga mat if participating in a class.
In addition to new safety measures, the YMCA will have reduced hours and be closed on Sundays to allow for the deep cleaning of all facilities.
MORE NEWS - Over 1 million meals served to students since COVID-19 outbreak, Greenville County Schools says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.