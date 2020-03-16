Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning March 16, all YMCA of Western North Carolina centers will close to the public for at least two weeks.
Locations impacted by this closure are as follows:
- Asheville YMCA
- Black Mountain YMCA
- Corpening Memorial YMCA
- Ferguson Family YMCA
- Hendersonville Family YMCA
- Reuter Family YMCA
- Woodfin YMCA
- YMCA at Mission Pardee Health Campus
- YMCA Youth Services Center at Beaverdam
All programs including wellness, youth sports and swim lessons will be suspended at this time.
On Monday, March 16, the YMCA is offering emergency child care for area public school teachers at Beaverdam.
YMCA officials say they are in discussions with county emergency management officials and are preparing to offer child care to healthcare providers and first responders while schools are closed.
Starting March 16, mobile food markets will hand out prepackaged bags for those in need to pick up at scheduled market sites. The YMCA says as always there’s no charge for this service, and no questions are asked.
The YMCA will also work with local school systems to deliver food to children in need. Starting Monday, March 16, packaged take-home dinners will be served at Oakley, Estes, Black Mountain, Pisgah, West Buncombe, and Weaverville from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Buncombe County Schools lunch service.
If anyone is quarantined and needs food resources, they can reach out to 828 775 7081 for assistance.
