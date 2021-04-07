YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Marshall Rd. involving multiple people.
The sheriff's office says that the suspect is still being sought and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with camo pants. Deputies say the the suspect may be armed and dangerous.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the search for the suspect, according to deputies.
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to report any suspicious activity to 911.
