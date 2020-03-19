Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in York County say missing 9-year-old, Skylar Govan, has been found safe.
According to the sheriff's office, Skylar was last seen around midnight at a home on McConnells Highway but was discovered missing by her grandmother at 2:30 a.m.
Deputies say Skylar could be wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe and possibly brown boots.
Skylar is described as being 5'1" tall, with black hair and brown eyes weighing approximately 90 pounds.
Deputies did not release details of where Skylar was, only stating that she is safe.
