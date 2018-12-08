YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three men were found dead Saturday evening at a residence in Rock Hill, but investigators say there were no signs of foul play.
According to York County deputies, the sheriff's office responded to a house on the 100 block of Cherry Street off of Red River Road in Rock Hill on calls of three individuals found unconscious and not breathing. YCSO says they found no signs of foul play, but Riverview firefighters reported elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.
The identities of the three men were not released pending notification of next of kin, but YCSO said their ages were 37, 29, and 25. The York County Coroner's Office will release their names after an autopsy is completed.
