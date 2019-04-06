(FOX Carolina) The state of South Carolina is grieving with the loss of one of its most influential leaders - Senator Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings.
A family spokesperson announced that the former senator passed away in the early hours of April 6, 2019. He was 97.
Hollings' long life was filled with military experience, political activism, and championing for his beloved home state.
In his 38 years and two months spent serving the people of South Carolina, Hollings led the way to a peaceful desegregation, lobbied for military dollars, invested time into public education, and spent time working with Women, Infants and Children.
Politicians from around the state have reacted to Hollings' death.
Rep. Joe Cunningham is among a few South Carolina lawmakers who took to Twitter to give his condolences.
My statement on the passing of Fritz Hollings - a lion of South Carolina: pic.twitter.com/Yg3Du6d19q— Rep. Joe Cunningham (@RepCunningham) April 6, 2019
Sen. Tim Scott also released a statement on Hollings' passing on social media.
From his time as a solider in World War Two, to shepherding peaceful desegregation as Governor, or fighting for the American worker in the U.S. Senate, Fritz Hollings was a statesman who never lost his love for the Lowcountry, for South Carolina, and for his wife—Peatsy. (1/2)— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 6, 2019
South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler says Hollings was a dear friend of hers:
I am deeply saddened this morning to hear of the passing of US Senator Fritz Hollings— a great man, dedicated public servant, and dear friend of mine. His passion for helping others and commitment to South Carolina will be the foundation of his legacy.
Senator Hollings was a force to be reckoned with in Washington, stuck true to his convictions no matter the consequences, and never stopped fighting to make the world a better place. From his fiery presence on the floor of the US Senate, to his days spent talking with fellow South Carolinians on the beaches of the Lowcountry, there was never any doubt that Senator Hollings loved what he did.
South Carolina has lost a true statesman, and I hope you will all join me in praying for the Hollings family during this time. Thank you for your life of service, Senator. You are missed.
Governor Henry McMaster's words of passion and respect were also very moving.
"One of South Carolina’s greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold, and robust – the sounds of Fritz Hollings’ vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership. Peggy and I are heartened at his reunion with Peatsy and offer our prayers and condolences to the family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.