Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man was charged with murder and other offenses Thursday after a deadly home invasion along West Wilburn Avenue.
Deputies said the call for a gunshot victim came in around 4:30 a.m. after a resident was shot at least one time following a home invasion.
Deputies said they arrived to find a man dead at the scene.
The coroner's office later identified the deceased as Terry Lambrusco Keels, 33. He lived at the home on West Wilburn Avenue where the shooting occurred.
The coroner said Keels died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the home.
Deputies later identified the suspect as 47-year-old Leon Eric Brown.
Deputies said Brown and Keels had been involved in an ongoing dispute.
"Just prior to the shooting Brown, armed with a handgun, gained entry inside the residence, and ultimately shot the victim to death," Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Brown was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping, Burglary 1st degree, and three counts of Pointing and Presenting.
At a bond court hearing later that night, a judge denied bond for Brown. During the hearing, emotions ran high for both Brown and Keels' family.
"You took away life from us," an aunt told Brown. She said she would ask God for forgiveness for what she felt for Brown, but said an accident in 2007 left Keels completely defenseless.
"He couldn't even stand up as a man to you," she continued. "I hope you rot in jail. I hope no other family will have to endure the pain we are enduring at this moment."
She then closed with this: "I never thought in the 56 years I've lived I'd have to look in the face of a murderer. You are nothing but dirt."
As he was signing his paperwork, Brown claimed to the family he watched his dad cut off his own mother's head and tried to put her head back on. He then claimed he watched his father shoot himself, saying such violent acts are "normal" for him.
He then claimed Keels was not the person his family claimed to be, saying to them "The person you're describing is not the person I seen and the person I confronted. I went to him and tried to talk to him like a man...they drawed on me first."
He said he tried to talk to Keels several times, closing with "You should ask him what really happened...what really went down."
Brown continued to trade barbs with the family, using expletives throughout the exchange. Eventually, the judge cut off his microphone so Keels' family couldn't hear him.
As he left the courtroom, he exclaimed one final time: "They're trying to paint me as the bad guy...they don't even know their nephew."
