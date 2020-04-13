Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - A church is still standing Monday morning despite being in a tornado's path of destruction overnight in Seneca.
When senior pastor Ryan Perry arrived at Seneca Baptist Church, he discovered the steeple toppled on the church, and a utility building destroyed, but he was still optimistic.
"You can destroy a building, but you can't tear down God's church," Perry said.
Pastor Perry tells us the majority of the damage was centered on a utility building behind the church used to house lawn equipment.
Perry says he was thankful no one was inside the church or the utility building and added he was grateful the damage wasn't much worse than the utility shed.
Pastor Perry said on his drive to work, a clear path of destruction could be seen stretching from the Seneca Middle School through historic Seneca and on to Utica Middle School.
Perry said what normally is a 20 minute commute took him almost an hour due to storm damage.
When asked what he wanted to say to the community he said,"Today you might wake up and feel gloomy with what's going on, but if we believe there is a God, he's in control of all of these things. I don't understand why he's allowing it, but I'm trusting in his good."
More news: Pickens County officials: 1 person critical after being trapped under mobile home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.