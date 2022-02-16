GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville community is invited to help design a new entryway leading into downtown Greenville from I-385.
Organizers say the project, called Greenville Gateway, is expected to optimize the experience of visitors to downtown Greenville by developing pedestrian walkways, restaurants and housing, and plaza space.
We're told the project is focusing on the following areas:
- North Church Street
- East Washington Street
- Richland Way
- Atlas Street
- Sunflower Street
This includes the Pettigru Historic District, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and the Law Enforcement Center.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to work together on making the gateway district the beautiful doorway to our beloved City of Greenville,” said Robert Donovan, founder and CEO of DOM360.
Donovan and his wife Jennifer, the company’s chief marketing officer, invite all who are interested in helping cocreate this project to participate in the upcoming charrette meetings and Q&A forum with residents, designers, and other collaborators.
Here's a list of events for the project:
Friday, Feb. 18, 3:00-5:00pm – Charrette Meeting 1 – Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 10:00am-12:00pm – Charrette Meeting 2 –Coldwell Banker Caine, 111 Williams St.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 3:00-6:00pm – Open Studio Hours
Sunday, Feb. 20, 3:00-6:00pm – Open Studio Hours
Monday, Feb. 21, 10:00am-12:00pm – Open Studio Hours
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:00-7:00pm – Final Presentation and Q&A – Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Stella Lounge, 650 N Academy St, Greenville, SC 29601
