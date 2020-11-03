CLICK HERE to see election night results live as they come in.

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, millions of Americans ventured to the polls to cast their vote for the nation's next president. The election will also determine which political party will control the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years. In South Carolina, the Associated Press says Pres. Donald Trump is the projected winner of those electoral votes.

As of 7 p.m. local time, polls in South Carolina and Georgia are closed. Polls in North Carolina closed soon after at 7:30 p.m.

Republican President Donald Trump is seeking re-election against former Vice President and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The two have spent months campaigning across the U.S. and each has spent their final weeks hitting key battleground states.

States like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona will all prove to be a key part on each candidate's path to the White House. Already, the Associated Press has called two states: Kentucky for Pres. Trump and Vermont for Joe Biden. Just after 7:30 p.m., the AP called West Virginia for Pres. Trump. However, the AP would call Virginia for Biden just after 7:40 p.m.

Just prior to 8 p.m. EST, the Associated Press would call South Carolina for the incumbent president. Moments later, the AP said Democrat Jim Clyburn won re-election to the U.S. House, representing South Carolina's 6th Congressional District.

Just after 8 p.m., the AP called several states for both candidates. Biden was projected to win seven more states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Meanwhile, Trump's four wins at that time included Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Additionally, the Associated Press announced that incumbent Republican senator Mitch McConnell won re-election in Kentucky, mirroring the projected win for Trump there.

Moments after polls closed in Arkansas at 8:30 p.m., the AP called that state's six electoral votes for Pres. Trump.

The Associated Press later announced a slew of state wins just after 9 p.m.: New York and New Mexico for Biden, along with Nebraska, Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming for Trump. Additionally, the AP announced Republican incumbent Patrick McHenry would return to the US House to represent the 10th congressional district of North Carolina.

Around 9:25 p.m., the AP declared newcomer GOP candidate Madison Cawthorn the winner for NC-11 in the US House. Cawthorn, whose own campaign faced controversy amidst allegations of sexual assault, will now be the youngest active member of congress at age 25. Previously, New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the youngest at age 30.

Moments after, the AP called the District of Columbia for Biden. Around 9:30, the Associated Press called Colorado for the Democrat.

In Georgia, Republican Andrew Clyde, a gun dealer, will take the US House seat in GA-9 left vacant by Doug Collins, who chose not to run again. In SC-5, Republican Ralph Norman won the election for US House.

Moments after the slew of wins across the southeast for Trump, another one was called around 10 p.m.: Kansas, going to the president. About a half-hour later, Missouri was projected for Trump. Just before 11 p.m., the AP called New Hampshire for Biden.

As the hour turned, the Associated Press projected an Idaho win for Trump, while Biden picked up wins in California, Oregon, and the state of Washington. Later on, Trump was projected to take Utah.

The clock struck midnight, and nine minutes later, the Associated Press projected Biden would win Hawaii. Later in the hour, Trump was awarded Ohio, Iowa, and Montana. Just before 12:40 a.m., the AP gave Trump a projected win in Florida.

Candidate Biden offered a speech to supporters gathered in a drive-in event in New Hampshire. Moments after, Pres. Trump tweeted out messages indicating he would offer his own statement, and claimed there were efforts to "steal" the election. However, Twitter flagged his tweet as potentially misleading.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

2020 Latest: Trump plans to make statement early Wednesday WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's planning to make a statement early Wedne…

Just after 1 a.m., the Associated Press called Texas for Trump.

In addition to the races to control the Legislative and Executive branches of government, statewide and local elections will be settled all across the U.S. Locally, we have a number of hotly contested races in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Here in South Carolina, we're keeping an eye on the following races:

U.S. Senate seat for South Carolina:

The race pitted long-time incumbent Lindsey Graham against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Harrison's campaign has raised record amounts of money including a reported $57 million during the third quarter alone.

On Monday, both Senator Graham and Jaime Harrison spent the day traveling across the state campaigning one final day, making their closing arguments of why they would best represent the state. Both candidates ended their days with rallies in their respective hometowns.

Just after 10 p.m., the AP called the seat for Graham, who will remain in his incumbent seat as senator. SC GOP chairman McKissick released this statement moments after the announcement:

"Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $120 million from out-of-state liberals and I'd like to thank all them for their investment into our economy," said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "He spent his entire campaign hiding from voters, hiding from issues, hiding from the national Democrat baggage, hiding from everything except the wallets of Hollywood elitists and radical liberals. South Carolina is a Republican state, and he found out the hard way. We're proud to reelect Senator Lindsey Graham and look forward to him continuing to represent us in the Senate."

Below are Jamie Harrison's remarks following the outcome of the race:

U.S. House District 3 South Carolina:

GOP incumbent Jeff Duncan has won re-election against Democratic challenger Hosea Cleveland. The Associated Press announced the result around 9:17 p.m.

South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District includes all of Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, and Saluda Counties, and parts of Greenville and Newberry Counties.

With his win, this will be Duncan's sixth term in office representing South Carolina District 3. He spoke to FOX Carolina after the AP called his win:

SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick celebrated Duncan's re-election with this statement to the media:

"South Carolina loves Congressman Jeff Duncan. He is a stalwart conservative who time and time again stands up for South Carolina and our values. We look forward to sending another thorn in Nancy Pelosi's side back to Washington."

Cleveland is a U.S. Army Veteran who attended S.C. State University and earned his Civil Engineering Technology degree.

U.S. House District 4 South Carolina:

The race for U.S. House District 4 featured GOP incumbent William Timmons in his first run for re-election. Timmons faced Democratic challenger Kim Nelson and Constitution Party candidate Michael Chandler.

Timmons was elected following a mid-term election when former Congressman Trey Gowdy left office in 2018. At that time, he campaigned under the slogan, "Washington is Broken".

His Democratic challenger, Kim Nelson received her Master of Public Health in Health Services Policy and Management from the University of South Carolina. Nelson said she was ready to bring her experience in public health to build a healthcare system that works for all Americans.

His other challenger, Michael Chandler, is a retired public works employee from West Chicago, Ill who lives in Northern Spartanburg County. In 2016, he unsuccessfully ran on the same ticket against then Rep. Trey Gowdy. Chandler favors cutting federal spending and passing a balanced budget amendment, along with developing policies to address immigration, fair trade and good-paying jobs.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race for Timmons.

Across the Upstate of South Carolina, multiple sheriff's are running for re-election. Here's a look at races we're keeping an eye on:

Greenville County Sheriff:

Today's election for Greenville County Sheriff will see incumbent Republican Sheriff Hobart Lewis face off against Democratic candidate Paul Guy.

Sheriff Lewis was elected to office earlier in a March 2020 special election after the dismissal of the former Greenville County sheriff.

Lewis was sworn in on Monday, March 13 and has been serving in the role of sheriff since that day. Today will be his first time running for re-election.

Before becoming sheriff, he spent time as a deputy working in the Greenville County Sheriff's Office then moved to the Greer Police Department where he spent ten years. Over that time he moved up the ranks serving as a Patrolman, Corporal, and a Sergeant. He then served as a Uniform Patrol Sergeant, Traffic Sergeant, Community Patrol Sergeant, and was the Tactical Team Commander.

Democratic candidate Paul Guy is a former Greenville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant who worked as an undercover narcotics deputy in the 1980s.

Guy is running on a platform to improve the work culture at the sheriff's office by giving deputies the opportunity to offer more input in decisions. He also wants to collaborate with non-profit groups to reduce conflict between law enforcement and young people.

Contested Upstate Sheriff races:

Here in the Upstate, a handful of races for sheriff were in play as well. Just before 9 p.m., the final results came in: Democrat Jeff Bailey was voted in as the new sheriff of Union County. Thom McAbee has conceded the race.

Just after 10:45 p.m., incumbent Greenwood Co. Sheriff Dennis Kelly was declared winner, holding his office against Democratic challenger and previous sheriff Tony Davis.

Greenwood County:

Dennis Kelly (R-I) WINNER

Tony Davis (D)

Union County:

Thom McAbee (R)

Jeff Bailey (D) (WINNER)

Sheriffs running unopposed in the Upstate:

Abbeville County Sheriff, Ray Watson

Anderson County Sheriff, Chad McBride

Laurens County Sheriff, Don Reynolds

Newberry County Sheriff, Lee Foster

Oconee County Sheriff, Mike Crenshaw

Pickens County Sheriff, Rick Clark

Spartanburg County Sheriff, Chuck Wright

So far, more than a million people in South Carolina have cast ballots in early voting.

-----

In North Carolina several races are being closely watched by FOX Carolina including the race for Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 11.

N.C. Governor:

In the race for Governor, North Carolina Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper faced three challengers for re-election. However, just before 10:40 PM, the AP projected Cooper would maintain his seat.

Cooper faced GOP candidate and Lt. Governor Dan Forest, Libertarian Steven DiFiore and Constitution party candidate Al Pisano.

For Cooper, this was his first bid for re-election. In 2016 he defeated incumbent Governor Pat McCrory. Before becoming governor, Cooper spent 16 years as North Carolina's State Attorney General.

GOP Candidate Dan Forest currently serves as North Carolina's Lt. Governor. Forest was elected in 2012, becoming only the second candidate in the state's history to be elected as Lt. Governor from the Republican Party. In 2016, he became the first to ever be re-elected.

Forest ran on a platform of putting people back to work, putting students first, and restoring law and order.

Steven DiFiore is a graduate of UNCC and has been a resident of North Carolina for 16 years.

DiFiore ran on a platform to improve efficiency in education by removing barriers for teachers, and giving parents more choice. He focused on healthcare specifically with a focus on mental healthcare and repealing certificates of need which require healthcare providers to prove there is a public need for additional health services. Other platforms include reform of NC's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and Housing and Zoning.

Constitution Party candidate Al Pisano is a retired 28 year veteran of the Charlotte Police Department.

He served in a variety of positions of which include: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Traffic Enforcement, Community Coordinator, Plain Clothes and Undercover assignments, Detective, Community Engagement Officer and Headquarters Security Team.

Pisano ran on a platform of reducing or eliminating taxing personal income or wages and advocating the state look for other options for revenue sources alongside taking an in-depth look at spending cuts. For a full look at his platforms, click here.

U.S. Senate seat for North Carolina:

In the run for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat Republican incumbent Thom Tillis will be facing Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Tillis was elected to office for his first term in 2014 after he defeated incumbent Kay Hagan. While serving in the senate, he has sat on the Armed Services Committee, Veterans' Affairs Committee, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and on the Committee on the Judiciary.

His opponent, Cal Cunningham is a U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served in three active duty tours including in Iraq and Afghanistan. At the age of 27, he was one of the youngest state senators in North Carolina representing Davidson, Rowan and Iredell Counties.

Cunningham says he's running on a platform of lower cost, accessible health care for all, improving education and economic opportunity for all.

-----

In Georgia, there are two U.S. Senate races happening today, one of which is a U.S. Senate special election. In addition, the U.S. House District 9 seat will also be up for grabs.

U.S. Senate seat for Georgia:

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia will put incumbent Republican David Purdue up against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

This will be Perdue's first time running for re-election. He's been serving in the U.S. Senate since 2015.

His Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff is an investigative journalist media executive living in Atlanta. Jon earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a Master’s of Science from the London School of Economics.

According to Libertarian Shane Hazel's website, Hazel is running on a platform to end the Federal Reserve and endless wars. He's pro cannabis and gun ownership and is against taxation.

U.S. Senate Georgia Special Election candidates:

The special election for the unexpired term for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats will head to runoff. Incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, filled in the seat after former senator Johnny Isakson retired. Loeffler will now face Rev. Raphael Warnock in the runoff. Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. attended.

Full list of candidates for this race follows:

Doug Collins (R)

Derrick Grayson (R)

Annette Davis Jackson (R)

Wayne Johnson (R)

Kelly Loeffler (R) Incumbent

Kandiss Taylor (R)

Deborah Jackson (D)

Jamesia James (D)

Tamara Johnson Shealey (D)

Matt Lieberman (D)

Joy Slade (D)

Ed Tarver (D)

Raphael Warnock (D)

Richard Winfield (D)

Brian Slowinski (L)

Al Bartell (I)

Allen Buckley (I)

Michael Greene (I)

Valencia Stovall (I)

John Fortuin (G)

Rod Mack (W-I)

U.S. House District 9 Georgia:

In the race for District 9 Republican Andrew Clyde will be going up against Democrat Devin Pandy. (click their names for a full look at the candidates)

Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District is home to roughly 800,000 Americans, Lake Lanier, Toccoa Falls, and the southern tip of the Appalachian Trail.

It includes Banks, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Pickens, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.

Andrew Clyde served in the U.S. Navy as on officer, spending 28 years and saw three deployments to Kuwait and Iraq. Following his departure from the military, Clyde started Clyde Armory, a small firearms business with two locations in Georgia.

Clyde is running on a platform of protecting the second amendment, defending life as a pro-life candidate with no exceptions, and supporting the President.

Devin Pandy is a 21-year, all active duty, veteran of the Army. Pandy served five deployments and rose from Private to Chief Warrant Officer as an enlisted soldier.

Some of Pandy's priorities include ending veteran homelessness and to amend the Mission Act of 2018 to include emergency mental health treatment within the community care program.

In Elbert County, Georgia, incumbent sheriff Melvin Andrews will keep his office after all results were called in.

For all your election results and coverage, be sure to check out our You Decide 2020 election page.

This story is developing, stay tuned for updates throughout the night as results come in.

Click here for more YOU DECIDE 2020 coverage.