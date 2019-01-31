Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, officials with Hendersonville Water and Sewer will be conducting smoke testing on sewer lines beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Officials say the testing will affect the area between Main Street and Grove Street from East Allen Street up to 2nd Avenue.
During the test, city crews will send white smoke designated for this type of testing into the sewer system. The public should be aware they may see smoke rising from manholes along the testing area and ask drivers to be aware of crews working.
The smoke should not enter homes or businesses unless the plumbing is not functioning properly, or it is a rarely used fixture.
Officials say if smoke does enter a home or business, customers need to open windows or doors to allow ventilation.
