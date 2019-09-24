Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the South Carolina State Election Commission is sending out reminders to get you registered before upcoming elections.
Today is a nationwide effort to encourage citizens to register to vote or update their voter registration.
The SC State Election Commission wants you to remember you must be registered to vote by October 6 to vote in the November 5 election.
Registering to vote has never been easier:
Register online at scVOTES.org (must be received by Sunday, October 6).
Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:
- By fax (must be received by Sunday, October 6).
- By email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 6).
- By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, October 7).
Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.
If you are already registered, get ready to vote by making sure your voter registration is current:
Click here to check your voter registration record.
If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.
If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, it will help ensure a smoother voting process for you by updating your information prior to November 5.
Click here to update your voter registration information online.
For more information on registration for elections, click here.
