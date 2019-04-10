GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – “You took my baby with the decisions you made on her prom night,” the mother of Trinity Harrison told Carter Owen Wednesday as he stood before a magistrate judge in the Greenville County Detention Center.
Owen was charged with driving under the influence after the crash early Sunday morning on US 25 that claimed Harrison’s life.
Troopers said Harrison, a senior at Ware Shoals High School, was riding in a vehicle that Own struck head-on after his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane.
Harrison, 18, died at the hospital.
Tonya Hurley, Harrison’s mother, was given the opportunity to speak to the man accused of taking her daughter’s life Wednesday during his bond hearing.
“You do not understand the pain, the rage that you put me in,” Hurley said.
Hurley said she was out of the country when she got the news that Harrison had passed away
“To be out of the country and to hear over the phone that my baby did not make it is unbearable.”
Hurley told Owen her family did not deserve the pain he caused.
“My baby does not deserve this. Her brother, her sister, her cousins and nieces and nephews, this is pain.”
Owen offered a tearful apology, saying he wished he could take it back and that he won’t be able to live with himself.
Hurley spoke again after Owen’s remarks, asking for the court to deliver justice.
“His family still has him,” Hurley said of Owen. “They may have to look through bars but they still have him. We will never be able to see Trinity again. We ask for justice.”
The judge denied bond in the case.
