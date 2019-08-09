GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Humane Society has an overflow of kittens in need of foster and forever homes, they took to announce on social media.
There are over 60 kittens in need of a home in the shelter, according to the post.
Those interested in hanging out with a kitten for a week, please stop by the Healing Place. The Humane Society is hoping to get 10 kittens in foster homes by the end of the day.
Kittens are only $35 to adopt.
To learn more about fostering and adopting these kittens, visit here.
