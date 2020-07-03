COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A young adult from Greenville County was among 10 new coronavirus deaths reported Friday by DHEC. Four others from the Upstate were also among that number, involving three elderly people from Anderson, Greenville, and Laurens counties and one middle-aged person from Greenville County.
Additionally, DHEC reported an additional 1,558 new confirmed virus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 41,413 and confirmed deaths to 787. More than 20 percent of the people whose tests were processed for Friday’s update tested positive for the virus, DHEC said. Charleston, Horry, and Greenville counties saw the highest number of new cases, continuing the trend.
The number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment also rising Friday, with 1,148 hospital beds being occupied by those patients. South Carolina’s hospital beds are at 72.7 percent capacity.
Read more SC COVID-19 stats at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
