Seldon Peden, II is only 11-year-old and wrote this book after his mother died of cancer (FOX CAROLINA/ July 10, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A young Upstate boy wrote a book to help other children who have lost a parent after losing his mother to cancer at a young age.
Greenville native 11-year-old Seldon Peden, II released his long awaited first children's book--The Good Mourning.
The book is a children's support guide for grief and mourning death.
Seldon lost his mother, Cathy Duncan Peden, in 2015 at the young age of four to ovarian cancer. Peden was the English Department Chair at J.L. Mann High School for many years.
