HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that a pre-school age child died in a mobile home fire Tuesday.
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, firefighters with Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze along Gull Ave. around 9:07 a.m. When they arrived on scene, firefighters observed a single-wide mobile home on fire.
After the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of the child inside the mobile home, according to deputies.
Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue, the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire, according to HCSO.
