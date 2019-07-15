GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of teenagers in the Upstate are spending a week of their summer tackling home repair projects for neighbors in need of assistance. Through the Jerusalem Project, they’re replacing roofs, painting houses, building wheelchair ramps and everything in between.
The Jerusalem Project is a local mission established in Gaffney to help homeowners who can’t do the work themselves either because of physical or financial reasons. The effort involves dozens of churches and hundreds of volunteers.
FOX Carolina caught up with one group in Cherokee County putting a new tin roof on the home of an elderly veteran.
“It moves you,” says volunteer Davis Woodfin, “You see somebody who needs a roof because their roof leaks. You’re going to help people that can’t afford it and you’re taking an extra step to do something that doesn’t just benefit you. It benefits the people around you where you live here at home.”
The Jerusalem Project serves Cherokee County, Spartanburg County and Union County. If you need work done you can submit an application online to be considered. Or if you can volunteer, the organization can always use helping hands and monetary donations.
