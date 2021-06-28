- Freeman Stoddard, Thomas Gore
Youth and gun violence conference set for Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This fall, Greenville County will host a youth and gun violence conference.
It's called "Epidemic: Youth and Gun Violence in Upstate South Carolina." There will be panelists to discuss the causes and effects of gun violence and propose solutions.
SLED says violent crime is up five percent since 2019. The Children's Defense Fund says gun violence was the second leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1-19 and the leading cause for Black children and teens, claiming more child lives than cancer, pneumonia, influenza, asthma, HIV/AIDS and opioids combined. Read more here.
Paul Guy, along with a few other groups, lead a press conference about what's to come. Watch it here.
"We have to determine that we're going to take ownership of this violence. And we're going to set the narrative," Guy said.
Guy says he's heartbroken by the statistics about children and teen deaths by firearms.
"The activists have worked and done a great job. Now, community strategists have to come forward and say, 'This is the format.' We have to lead that conversation," Guy said.
Guy says he plans to reach out to a plethora of stakeholders; like non-profit groups, health professionals, local youth, the faith community, educators, and other organizations, as well as law enforcement, to make this possible. He says it is not a law enforcement issue alone, but the community has to work together for safety.
"We want your corporations. We want your partnership. We want you to allow us to be creative enough to put forward an agenda that will solve this problem," Guy said.
Guy says the goal of the conference to to focus public attention and share the perspectives of young people threatened by gun violence and invite feedback. They plan to discuss mental health as well. He says he wants to save more young lives.
Guy specifically noticed concerns about violence in District 25. That's where the Upstate Circle of Friends is located. Toya Moore, with Upstate Circle of Friends, believes there are positive things going on in the community.
"I'd like to see a positive highlight on the young men and women who are doing good, not the just ones who might not be doing as well as we would like. So, we want to make sure that we don't always talking about doom and gloom when it comes to District 25. We want to talk about the good things that are happening here," Moore said.
Their organization is already working with youth through their camps and enrichment programs. Learn more here.
"We were awarded a grant to support young men and women that are involved in the juvenile justice system," Moore said.
Moore says she'd be open to the collaboration, as long as it brings light to the good things they have going on too.
"I think any attention that we can give to young men and women just in general is always going to be positive; especially if we're loving on them the way that they deserve to be loved on. My hope is that we don't focus on guns and violence but more so enrichment programing—different things that we can do to show them how we care, and support, and appreciate them," said Moore.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it will take a few days to check their crime statistics to see if there has been a true rise in crime in District 25.
The youth and gun violence conference will be held on Sep. 17 at Greenville County Square, Suite 400. Two announced keynote speakers are Chris Singleton and Dr. Jocelyn Smith Lee.
