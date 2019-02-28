(FOX Carolina) – YouTube is working to assure parents that there is no threat of the Momo Challenge on its video-streaming site.
“We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies,” YouTube tweeted on Wednesday.
Police in some parts of the country issued warnings earlier in the week after reports that a bizarre character named Momo had been popping up in videos on YouTube and giving children instructions on self-harm and suicide.
The Momo challenge has also been attributed to WhatsApp.
CNN published an article Thursday advising parents not to worry, because there is little actual evidence of Momo persisting in media targeted to children.
They chalk is up to being another urban online myth
