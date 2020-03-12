GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday announced that a second performance at the venue had been postponed.
The Zac Brown Band concert, scheduled for March 24, will not take place on that date.
On Wednesday, the venue also announced that Adam Sandler's "100% Fresher Tour" stop was postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena's website notes the original March 17 date has been postponed and a later date will be to be announced. The website notes tickets bought for the original date will be honored for the new date with no exchanges necessary.
The comedian and musician announced that all March dates for his tour had been postponed, citing concerns from health officials that large gatherings should be avoided to stop or prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also urged fans to practice good hygiene.
Rescheduled concert dates have not yet been announced.
Additionally, the NCAA Women's Regional Basketball Championship, set for March 27 - 29 will be closed to the public.
