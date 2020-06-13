GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate plant says they are continuing to monitor a small amount of COVID-19 cases, which includes sending home several employees out of extreme precaution.
Zahnradfabrik Friedrichshafen, commonly known as ZF Group, has previously reported a number of cases at their Gray Court plant. They shut down operations for a brief period of time earlier this year for sanitizing purposes.
Now in June, the group says there remains a small number of employees who have tested positive.
Tony Sapienza, Head of Communications – ZF North America, says they've sent home a larger number of people than the actual number of infected individuals, out of precaution.
Below is a full statement from Sapienza:
I can confirm that we have seen a very small number of confirmed cases at our Gray Court facility. We are practicing CDC guidelines very aggressively and through skip tracing identifying individuals who may have been in contact with the very low number of people that we know are confirmed to be infected. The number of people at the plant that have been sent home is larger than the actual number of infected individuals, but of course we continue to watch this very carefully and will continue to take all precautionary and preventative measures to ensure our employees can operate safely.
In early June, ZF North America laid off many employees throughout the continent, including some at the Gray Court plant. They say this was a result of the pandemic's effects.
