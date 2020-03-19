GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for ZF North America Inc. confirmed Thursday that the ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court will close down on Friday and remain closed through March 30.
Tony Sapienza, Head of Communications – ZF North America, released this statement:
"We have been preparing for the potential outcome that we would have to pause both individual product lines or even entire plants in order to follow the interruption in demand and that is now official. At the same time, we are preparing to provide the best possible support for our customers' production restart after the corona break. All necessary preparations for the restart are also now being made.
We’re hopeful that this is the best situation for our employees and the economy and look forward to getting through this and back to work very soon."
The ZF closure is the first large manufacturing facility in the Upstate to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.
