Gray Court, SC (FOX Carolina) - ZF transmission is announcing a $200 million investment at their manufacturing facility in Gray Court, bringing with it an estimated 500 jobs.
Beginning in 2023, ZF will produce the ZF PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission at the manufacturing facility in Gray Court. When fully operational, the Gray Court produced PowerLine transmissions will be sold exclusively to customers in North America.
The company says ZF PowerLine transmission is designed for medium-duty commercial vehicle trucks, buses and heavy-duty pickup trucks.
“We started production in 2012 with our 8 and 9-speed automatic transmissions and quickly became a center of manufacturing excellence. As a result, we’ve been expanding our manufacturing footprint since our grand opening,” explained Thomas Joos, Vice President of ZF Transmissions Gray Court. “With the support of a dedicated workforce and collaborative regional partners, we are looking forward to adding the PowerLine to our facility.”
Officials say since it opened in 2012, the facility has produced 5.5 million automatic transmissions.
Today, the 1,687,000 square-foot facility employs 2,200 people with capacity to produce 1.2 million transmissions per year.
