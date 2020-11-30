GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Employment and Workforce said ZF Transmission is looking to hire up to 250 people during a job fair Tuesday.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the parking lot of the ZF plant, located at 2846 N. Old Laurens Road in Gray Court.
The positions available are:
- Assembly Operators Level 1: Job Order #995157
- Machine Operators Level 2: Job Order #995148
Jobseekers planning to attend must apply for the positions online prior to the event at www.jobs.scworks.org.
DEW said job seekers must wear masks, must bring a paper resume, and have a high School diploma or GED.
