GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The winner of the Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot could buy every home that is currently for sale in Greenville and still have some cash to spare, according to Zillow.
Lauren Braun, PR Specialist for the real estate listing website said the cost for every home for sale in Greenville totals about $1.2 billion.
Braun said the winner could buy each of those listings and still have $418 million left over, on the pre-tax amount.
The only real estate markets in the state that the winner could not buy in entirety are Charleston and Myrtle Beach, which are valued at nearly $3 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was sold in Greenville County ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.
Here is a breakdown of the costs for all homes for sale by SC real estate market:
Metropolitan Area
Total For-Sale Home Price
Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot
Greenville, SC
$ 1,182,000,000
135.4%
Columbia, SC
$ 756,000,000
211.6%
Charleston, SC
$ 2,961,000,000
54.0%
Myrtle Beach, SC
$ 1,693,000,000
94.5%
Spartanburg, SC
$ 304,000,000
526.3%
Florence, SC
$ 128,000,000
1250.0%
Hilton Head Island, SC
$ 1,953,000,000
81.9%
Sumter, SC
$ 91,000,000
1758.2%
Greenwood, SC
$ 70,000,000
2285.7%
Orangeburg, SC
$ 74,000,000
2162.2%
Seneca, SC
$ 238,000,000
672.3%
Newberry, SC
$ 23,000,000
6956.5%
