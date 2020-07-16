Zion Williamson just became the youngest player to score over 20 points in seven straight games

Zion Williamson may have only played 11 games this season, but the New Orleans Pelicans rookie is already making history. Williamson became the youngest player in NBA history to score more than 20 points in seven straight games, according to the league.

 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

ORLANDO (FOX Carolina) - The New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday reported that NBA star Zion Williamson left Orlando, FL Thursday morning to attend to "an urgent family medical matter."

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin in the report. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Pelicans said Williamson intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.

Williamson is from Spartanburg, SC.

MORE NEWS - SCHSL decides to move forward with sports; reveals high school football schedule

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.