ORLANDO (FOX Carolina) - The New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday reported that NBA star Zion Williamson left Orlando, FL Thursday morning to attend to "an urgent family medical matter."
“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin in the report. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”
The Pelicans said Williamson intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.
Williamson is from Spartanburg, SC.
