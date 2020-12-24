GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Zoo could soon be welcoming a new long-necked friend into their wild family, and just in time for the holidays!
According to the Zoo, Autumn the giraffe and her partner Miles were originally thought to be expecting a late November or early December baby, but zoo staff believe they misjudged when the new addition was conceived. Zookeepers report they’ve been getting regular weigh-ins with Autumn, and her weight is getting close to her weight immediately prior to her last birth.
Some other signs zookeepers note: Autumn is producing milk, and she’s regularly pacing the stalls in the evenings. They say these are signs Autumn is giving off to show she’s getting ready to welcome a new baby giraffe, and the vet staff keeping a close eye on her report this pregnancy is progressing as it should be.
For now, though, the Greenville Zoo will be watching and waiting for the newest addition to make a big debut! We’re told the latest giraffe baby could be welcomed on Christmas or New Year’s!
